Silly Girl Is Shy But Sweet ... and Totally Up For Birdwatching!

Seven-year-old Silly Girl is a little shy but very sweet! She loves being pet on her head and shoulders, and will even lay on her back and roll around when she’s relaxed. This beautiful tabby has a calm personality and would be a wonderful companion for movie marathons or lazy Sundays birdwatching through the window. Silly Girl is ready to bring lots of light and love to your home!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
