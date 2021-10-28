Monrovia Police: Person Kicks Glass at Police Station; Woman Arrested for Not Using Infant Car Seats; Stealing from Vehicles; Stealing Vehicles; Domestic Violence; Etc.

Grand Theft Auto / Identity Theft
October 21 at 9:44 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte called to report a rented U-Haul had not been returned. In addition, the renter used fraudulent personal identifying information to process the contractual agreement. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
October 21 at 1:09 p.m., a citizen went to an urgent care in Pasadena with injuries sustained from a domestic violence incident. Officers responded and contacted the reporting party, who stated that he was assaulted by his wife at their residence the night prior. Officers attempted to contact the suspect at her home, but she was not home. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 2:42 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of E. Olive when he observed a vehicle make a traffic violation. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver. An investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest out of Pomona. The suspect was arrested for the warrant.
Weapon Offence / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 8:25 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Wildrose regarding a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, they located a subject next to the vehicle who had three throwing knives hidden in his waistband. He was arrested for the weapons offense and a warrant.
Residential Burglary
October 21 at 8:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Alta Vista regarding a burglary alarm. Officers noticed the front door was unsecured and made entry. They did not see anything that appeared disturbed on the bottom floor. They checked the second story and discovered the home office and master bedroom had been ransacked. During the investigation, they discovered that the suspect(s) gained entry to the residence through an unlocked second story window. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 21 at 10:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motel in the 900 block of E. Huntington when a female was seen trying to break into a room. She had removed a screen on a window, but was unable to gain entry. Upon arrival, the female was sitting in a grey Honda Civic. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out the city of El Monte. The vehicle was searched and revealed stolen items and possible identity theft items. The investigation is continuing.
Fire
October 22 at 12:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to a bus stop near Mountain and Huntington regarding a trash fire. Upon arrival, they discovered the fire had been extinguished by a gas station attendant. No suspect was seen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence
October 22 at 2:15 a.m., a reporting party drove into the drive-thru of a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington and reported that someone had passed out in a vehicle nearby. Officers responded and found a female subject unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The suspect was extremely intoxicated and had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment. A blood sample was collected and charges are pending.
Grand Theft Auto
October 22 at 10:15 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Chestnut called to report someone stole her vehicle sometime during the night. She parked it the prior day and went inside for the night. In the morning, she returned to where her vehicle was parked and realized it was missing. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
October 22 at 2:12 a.m., a female came to the lobby to report she was assaulted at a bar in the 400 block of S. Myrtle during closing. Video surveillance was collected. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 23 at 8:04 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Fifth called to report that her vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. She came out to her vehicle in the morning, saw one of the windows was shattered and items were missing. This investigation is continuing.
Sexual Assault – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 7:32 p.m., a female came to the station to report she was inappropriately touched at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. An investigation was conducted and the suspect was later arrested by Monrovia PD detectives.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 8:30 p.m., a driver was traveling south in the 200 block of S. Shamrock and lost control of his vehicle before colliding into two parked vehicles. Officers spoke with the driver and he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a blood sample collection. He was then taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 8:32 p.m., two subjects walked up to the Monrovia Police Department lobby and tried to open the locked door. One of the subjects became upset and then kicked the glass on the door causing it to separate. Officers saw the suspect kick the door from inside the police station. The suspect then began to run from officers and was apprehended a short distance away. The suspect was arrested for vandalism.
Battery
October 24 at 12:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to a fight in the 800 block of S. Magnolia. Both subjects were involved in a verbal dispute and struck each other. Both parties desired prosecution against each other. Complaints will be filed on both suspects and submitted to the District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.
Theft
October 24 at 8:43 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of Los Robles reported that a package of high end pet food was stolen off his porch the previous night. The victim's doorbell camera captured the theft. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
October 24 at 7:50 p.m., a caller in the 1400 block of S. Primrose reported that someone attempted to steal his 2003 GMC truck. The victim noticed that his truck's ignition/steering column had been damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 11:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Lemon regarding a shirtless male yelling in the alley way. They arrived and located the subject, who was intoxicated and uncooperative with officers. He was detained and it was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
October 25 at 8:05 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte walked outside her home and discovered someone had shattered the windshield on her vehicle sometime during the night. Nothing inside the vehicle was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 25 at 9:17 a.m., the manager of a business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle arrived to work and discovered her telecommunications business had been burglarized. The male and female suspect arrived at approx. 4:00 a.m. and cut open the realtor lockbox containing the front door key. The suspects entered and removed electronic equipment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 25 at 10:04 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Magnolia reported his vehicle was stolen by a friend of his a week prior. He has been attempting to get his friend to return his vehicle, but he was not successful. He advised that she did not have his permission to take his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 25 at 11:01 a.m., a caller reported a motorist struck a city light pole in the intersection of Huntington and Cypress. Officers responded along with paramedics. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital due to complaints of pain. She was also issued a citation.
Trespass
October 25 at 12:58 p.m., an employee of the Monrovia Library in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject inside the library was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and provided a warning and notice to the subject regarding trespassing. The subject left the location.
Weapon Offence / Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 2:08 p.m., employees of the Monrovia Community Center in the 100 block of W. Palm reported the same male subject from the library was now causing a disturbance on their property. He was reportedly yelling and throwing rocks at the building. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of a fixed blade knife. He was also previously warned not to trespass on the property. The subject was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collison
October 25 at 4:23 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Colorado and California. Officers responded and found one of the drivers was complaining of pain, so paramedics responded. The injured driver was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. The other driver was issued a citation for causing the collision.
Commercial Burglary
October 25 at 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft report. Unknown suspect(s) entered the business while the employee was throwing away trash and stole the employees backpack. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
October 26 at 3:47 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of Parkrose reported that someone just attempted to steal the catalytic converter from her vehicle. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation / Mental Evaluation
October 26 at 4:31 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lime reported a male subject was in her front yard yelling and throwing things. Officers arrived and detained the subject, who they recognized from previous contacts. The resident has a valid restraining order keeping the subject 100 yards from the property. Based on suicidal statements made by the subject, it was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment. The restraining order violation will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Officer for filing consideration.
Vehicle Burglary
October 26 at 7:58 a.m., a victim called to report her vehicle was broken into while parked in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Unknown suspects smashed the front passenger window and stole a backpack from the front passenger seat. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
October 26 at 8:54 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Fifth regarding a residential burglary. A storage unit had been broken into and pry marks were located. It is unknown what was stolen at this time. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
October 21 at 9:44 a.m., an officer responded to a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte regarding a stolen U-Haul rental truck. The truck had been left on the property overnight. The truck was removed from the system as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Fraud / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 1137 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth regarding an unresponsive female inside a parked vehicle. Paramedics also responded. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen. The suspect was arrested. During the booking process, property belonging to other people was located in the suspect's belongings. She was also found to have two outstanding warrants for her arrest.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 26 at 9:04 p.m., a witness reported that a U-Haul box truck had collided into a parked vehicle in the 100 block of N. Heliotrope. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
October 26 at 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of S. Shamrock. The male suspect had already left the location. The victim stated she had been pushed by her boyfriend earlier in the afternoon. She had bruises on her arms, but did not desire prosecution. An emergency protective order was completed and the charges were submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.
Grand Theft Auto
October 27 at 5:30 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle that had been stolen. The victim stated he parked and secured his vehicle in the parking lot and noticed that it was no longer there. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 27 at 7:30 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of W. Chestnut regarding a vandalism investigation. The reporting party stated they heard a loud sound coming from the street. Upon going outside, they saw their neighbor’s vehicle had been vandalized. The owner of the vehicle was notified and a report was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 8:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in the 700 block of W. Chestnut. During the investigation, it was determined the involved parties were in a relationship and had children together. The male suspect had physically assaulted the female. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 12:30 p.m., a female had driven herself and two infant children to the Monrovia PD lobby without having them secured in child safety seats. She was acting unusual and displayed signs of being under the influence. An officer investigated this incident, which resulted in arresting the parent for child endangerment. The Department of Children and Family Services was notified of the incident, which resulted in them coming to the station to further investigate the incident.
No comments:
Post a Comment