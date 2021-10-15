Tell City How to Spend Measure K Money; What That Helicopter's Doing; Neighborhood Watch

~ He will visit community groups to share an update on Measure K, the Keep Monrovia Revenues Local Sales Tax Measure, which should bring in about $10.8 million for fiscal years 2021-23. If you have thoughts on how the city should spend the money, fill out this form on the City's website: https://is.gd/doyimg
~ If you see a helicopter going back and forth overhead on Wednesday, October 20, or Thursday, October 21, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., it's SoCalGas checking for methane gas leaks in Monrovia and other local cities. Yeah, they can do it from the air.
~ If you'd like to get involved in Neighborhood Watch, the Monrovia Police Department will host a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, October 19, at 5 p.m. to introduce the program and answer questions. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88694096685?pwd=MmhYa2UrOXdRVkRqZXErcHErNTduUT09 Meeting ID is 886 9409 6685; Passcode is 369680
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment