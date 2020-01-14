Win With Wynn

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Have you ever met a dog so photogenic that ALL their photos are social media-worthy? That perfectly describes Wynn! This gorgeous guy has the prettiest jet-black fur and the most stunning hazel eyes. He loves to play in the training yard and get his zoomies out, but he’ll usually take a little break to prance around for a bit and show off how handsome he is to anyone walking by. If you’re looking for someone to bring another layer of beauty to your selfies, you can’t lose with Wynn!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

