Financial Auditor Gives Monrovia Schools a Thumbs Up

Monrovia School District's auditor reports that the district's finances appear to be correctly stated in its financial documents.
These statements, according to auditor Nigro and Nigro, "present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, business-type activities, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of Monrovia Unified School District, as of June 30, 2019." https://is.gd/57YMlm
- Brad Haugaard
