Khufu: Statuesque Beauty and No Barking - Just Snorting

Khufu was named after an Egyptian pharaoh, and you can see why – she’s got the statuesque beauty of a sphinx! She’s such a sweetie, and loves when people sit on the floor and talk to her. And although she loves walks, she’d be happy to be your couch potato buddy. The cutest thing about her might be that she doesn’t really bark, but she makes adorable snorting sounds. If Khufu sounds like the perfect dog, it’s because she is!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

