News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia City Council Plans Zoning Change to Allow 436-Unit Apartment
https://is.gd/AlZxLh) the Monrovia City Council will consider changing the zoning of a 9.6 acre area near the train station to allow the development of a 436-unit, five-story apartment complex and a seven story (eight level) parking structure with 798 stalls.
The property is a full city block, bounded by West Evergreen Avenue to the north, the Gold Line Light Rail tracks to the south, South Magnolia Avenue to the east, and South Mayflower Avenue to the west. https://is.gd/kZJgb5
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 1/31/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment