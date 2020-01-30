Monrovia Police: Car Hits Skateboarder; Expensive Perfumes Stolen; Gardener Punched After Avocado Argument; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 23-29. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 376 service events, resulting in 65 investigations.
Grand Theft From an Unlocked Vehicle
January 23 at 10:07 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Lemon called police to report a theft from her vehicle. Sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., someone entered her unlocked vehicle and took her wallet, which contained U.S. currency and two cashier's checks. Investigation continuing.
Battery
January 23 at 10:58 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Colorado called police to report a battery incident. She said was involved in a physical altercation with another female adult. The reporting party suffered minor injuries, but declined to be treated by Monrovia paramedics. The other female fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Investigation continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
January 23 at 11:54 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called police to report the business had purchased a vehicle they now believed to be stolen. An officer responded and confirmed the vehicle was, in fact, reported stolen. The business had already sold various parts off the vehicle before discovering it was stolen. The vehicle was recovered and the investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
January 24 at 7:15 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 300 block of Jasmine. A resident called to report that sometime between January 22 and January 24, the driver-side front window of his vehicle was shattered. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Warrant / Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 12:24 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw a subject he knew had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The officer detained the subject and confirmed the warrants. The subject was arrested for the warrants, and a search incident to arrest revealed the subject was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 12:40 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Melrose regarding a battery incident. A male subject called police and reported he had been punched in the face. The victim is a gardener for a resident in the area. The resident accused him of stealing her avocados. The victim said he threw the avocados away because a rodent had eaten a portion of them. A friend of the resident overheard the conversation, approached the victim and punched him in the face. The victim desired a citizen's arrest and the suspect was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 24 at 1:09 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Primrose and Huntington. A motorist was traveling south on Primrose and entered the intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic, colliding into a motorist traveling east on Huntington. One of the drivers complained of pain to her neck and was treated at the scene by Monrovia Paramedics. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Residential Burglary
January 24 at 9:28 p.m., police dispatch received a call from and alarm company reporting an alarm activation at a residence in the 700 block of Valley View. Officers responded and discovered the rear, sliding glass door had been shattered and the front door was open. Additional officers arrived, and the Foothill Air Support Team helicopter responded to the area to assist. A check of the interior revealed the suspects had gone through some drawers in the upstairs master bedroom, but no suspects were located. The victim was notified and the investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 25 at 3:54 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called police to report he could smell marijuana, but he was not sure where it was coming from. He thought possibly the top of a parking structure. Officers responded and located a male subject inside a vehicle at the top of the parking structure. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant, and a search incident to arrest revealed methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Vandalism
January 25 at 9:27 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 200 block of W. Palm. The victim reported that sometime during the night or early morning hours, someone threw a rock through his front bedroom window. Investigation continuing.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 25 at 9:31 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Norumbega called police to report a suspicious subject in the area. The resident said he appeared to be casing the neighborhood. Officers arrived and located the subject, and a computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants, and a search incident to arrest revealed the subject was in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
Grand Theft
January 25 at 12:40 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report a large amount of high-end perfumes had been stolen from the store the previous day. An officer was dispatched to take a report and the investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft From Unlocked Vehicle
January 26 at 8:52 a.m., a resident walked outside his home in the 100 block of N. Ivy and found his unlocked vehicle had been ransacked and items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Person / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 10:29 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious female subject banging on the glass window to the historical train station in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. Officers responded and found she had not caused any damage. A computer check revealed she had four warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
January 26 at 5:01 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista found minor damage to their vehicle that was parked on the street. Officers responded and determined the parked vehicle had been hit by another vehicle, which failed to stop. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery / Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 9:30 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Encino called police to report her ex-boyfriend was at her home in violation of a restraining order. He had initiated an argument with her and then battered her. Officers arrived and, after investigation, arrested the suspect for violating the restraining order and domestic battery.
Injury Hit & Run Traffic Collision
January 27 at 1:55 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of N. Mayflower when she saw a skateboarder limping along the sidewalk. The officer stopped to see if he needed assistance. The subject said he was skateboarding and a car hit him, causing him to fall. He said the car then fled the area. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 28 at 8:25 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. A caller reported a motorist had just collided with a pedestrian. Officers responded and took a report. The involved pedestrian was not seriously injured.
Assault
January 29 at 2:32 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. California called police to report an assault incident. She said a family member was visiting her home when he became angry. He began to strangle her and then pushed her into a metal railing, causing visible injuries. A couple neighbors saw what was happening and came to the victim’s rescue. The suspect fled the area. Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person Located
January 29 at 4:02 p.m., an elderly man was reported missing in the 200 block of S. Myrtle. He was in the car with his wife, when she went into a bank for about 15 minutes, leaving him in the car. When she returned, he was gone. She worried he was lost because he suffers from memory loss, so she called police. Officers immediately searched the area and located missing subject nearby. He was returned to his wife.
No comments:
Post a Comment