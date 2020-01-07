News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Fishing for the Friendliest Cat? Here He Is, Mr. Fish

Do you like great restaurants that no one else has heard of? Or bands that haven't made it big yet? Well, we have a hot tip for you about the greatest undiscovered gem in Pasadena: Mr. Fish. Mr. Fish is the sweetest, friendliest boy, and you can be the one to adopt him before everyone else discovers how he is. This five-year-old ginger boy absolutely loves being petted and having his head and cheeks scratched. He's so affectionate, he'll head butt you for more pets. Once word gets out about how great Mr. Fish is, there's bound to be a line of people waiting to meet him, so don't delay.

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
