Lunch at Troy Donut and Burger
Lunch at Troy Donut and Burger, on the west side of Myrtle a block south of Duarte Road. Got the Pastrami Sandwich Combo with an iced tea for $8.49. Tasted fine.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
1/10/2020
restaurants
