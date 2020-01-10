News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Troy Donut and Burger

Lunch at Troy Donut and Burger, on the west side of Myrtle a block south of Duarte Road. Got the Pastrami Sandwich Combo with an iced tea for $8.49. Tasted fine. 

- Brad Haugaard 
