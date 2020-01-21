News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Sky Cat: Friendly to Everyone

Tian Mao is two years old and loves to play. Her name means "Sky Cat" in Chinese, which may be due to her owl-like features (didn't you know that owls are the cats of the sky?). This gorgeous kitty isn't just playful, she's also very friendly with everyone, even people she's just met. And unlike the owl that lives in the tree outside your house, Tian Mao loves to be pet (disclaimer: don't pet wildlife.). If you're looking for a cat that checks all the boxes, Tian Mao is the sky cat for you.

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)