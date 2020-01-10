Endorsement in City Election Reported as Incorrect

Monrovian Gayle Montgomery reports that she was incorrectly cited as having endorsed Donna Baker in her run for City Council. She said a notice saying she (Montgomery) had endorsed Baker appeared on Baker's Facebook page. Montgomery said she received a thank-you letter from Baker. But this is incorrect, she said. She has not endorsed Baker.
- Brad Haugaard
It's too bad there are dirty players out there! I was punked, for sure!ReplyDelete
Proud to be a Donna Baker supporter!ReplyDelete
Gayle Montgomery is a bully. Glad to not have her on my side!ReplyDelete