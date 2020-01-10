News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Endorsement in City Election Reported as Incorrect

Monrovian Gayle Montgomery reports that she was incorrectly cited as having endorsed Donna Baker in her run for City Council. She said a notice saying she (Montgomery) had endorsed Baker appeared on Baker's Facebook page. Montgomery said she received a thank-you letter from Baker. But this is incorrect, she said. She has not endorsed Baker.

- Brad Haugaard
3 comments:

  1. UnknownJanuary 10, 2020 at 9:02 AM

    It's too bad there are dirty players out there! I was punked, for sure!

  2. Karen SJanuary 10, 2020 at 9:44 AM

    Proud to be a Donna Baker supporter!

  3. AnonymousJanuary 10, 2020 at 10:26 AM

    Gayle Montgomery is a bully. Glad to not have her on my side!

