Monrovia Company Getting Into Cannabis Distribution Business

Monrovia-based Sugarmade, Inc., is getting into the cannabis delivery business and moving away from hydroponics for cannabis cultivation.
It's newly redesigned web site says, "Enjoy California's Newest Premium Cannabis Delivery Service."
Sugarmade CEO Jimmy Chan said, "We see significantly larger opportunities in the California cannabis distribution arena and have entered into advanced talks to make a strategic move into this area." https://is.gd/sNFdaT
The company's stock dropped today and closed at less than a penny per share.
