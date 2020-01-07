Volunteers Needed for Homeless Count; Five More Big Belly Trash Cans Coming

Big Belly trash cans.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ If you are interested in participating in this year's Homeless Count, show up at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave.) on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. for training. The count is expected to begin at 9 p.m.
~ Five more Big Belly solar powered trash compactor units will be installed by the end of January. The units hold about five times as much as the typical trash can and alert city workers when they need to be emptied.
- Brad Haugaard
