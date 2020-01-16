Monrovia Police: Drunks and Drugs; Shoplifting; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 9-15. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 366 service events, resulting in 56 investigations.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 10:50 a.m., a female subject called police to report her husband pushed her while at their home in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Officers arrived and contacted both parties. The couple was involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation and the female subject sustained multiple injuries. The male subject was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Wanted Person / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 1:54 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Colorado called police to report seeing possible drug activity. When the officer arrived, he saw a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller. A traffic stop was conducted, and the investigation revealed one of the occupants in the vehicle was a wanted person. The subject initially resisted arrest, but was eventually arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 10 at 12:39 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of S. Magnolia, when he saw a vehicle commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer spoke with the driver. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Theft From a Vehicle
January 10 at 12:14 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Court called police to report that items were taken from his unlocked vehicle. One of the items taken was a credit card, and it had already been used at a Home Depot and Walmart that same day. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 10 at 3:12 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck called police to report the theft of a trailer. A male suspect in an older-model, Ford truck drove into the business parking lot at approximately 12:45 p.m. He attached a trailer that did not belong to him to his truck and left the property. Investigation continuing.
Critical Missing Person – Located
January 11 at 1:12 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill called to report that his elderly relative, who has medical issues, was missing for approximately two hours. Officers arrived and set up a search team. The elderly individual was located a short time later and was returned home safely.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 1:36 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Central, when he saw a vehicle commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer spoke with the driver. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Weapon Offense
January 12 at 11:44 a.m., a female subject came into the police department lobby to report a suspect that brandished a weapon in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia. The victim reported that when she was getting into her vehicle to go to work at 4:30 a.m., a female Hispanic subject approached her from the residence across the street and said, "right here, right now." The victim does not know the woman. The woman then brandished an object that appeared to be a handgun. The victim immediately started her vehicle and drove to work. She said she did not report the incident immediately because she needed to get to work. Investigation continuing.
Weapon Offense / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 2:45 p.m., a family disturbance was reported at a residence in the 300 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and contacted two adult brothers, who were involved a verbal argument. One of the brothers alleged that during the argument, his brother brandished a pocket knife. The brother who brandished the knife was also found to be in possession of a pipe used for smoking narcotics. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 13 at 4:46 p.m., a caller reported a non-injury traffic collision in the 100 block of Fig. A vehicle had backed into another vehicle, and one of the drivers had to be restrained to prevent her from leaving. Officers arrived and determined the driver being restrained was too intoxicated to operate a vehicle safely. She was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
January 14 at 11:48 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mountain and Evergreen, when he was flagged down by a female subject. The woman stated her vehicle had been broken into while parked in front of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The suspect gained entry by breaking a window, but no items were taken. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 12:29 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a male suspect just left the location without paying for items he had taken. Officers arrived, located the subject and detained him. The stolen items were recovered and the subject was arrested for shoplifting.
Trespassing / Open Container of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 2:49 p.m., a subject was inside a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington causing a disturbance. He was asked to leave by an employee, but he refused. The employee called police and reported the situation. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject. The subject still refused to leave and he was in possession of an open container of alcohol. He was arrested for trespassing and being in possession of an open container of alcohol in public.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 8:02 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mountain and Oceanview, when he saw a driver commit a traffic violation. He conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. A computer check revealed the driver had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment