Monrovia Police: Science Experiment Goes Wrong - House Burns; Thefts from Cars; Lots of People With Arrest Warrants - 10 Arrested; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 365 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 26, at 8:58 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Colorado and Ivy when he saw a subject he recognized from past encounters. An investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was contacted and arrested per the authority of the warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Court Order Violation / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
December 26, at 2:21 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of W. Chestnut when he saw two subjects he recognized from past encounters walking in the area. An investigation revealed both subjects had warrants for their arrest and one suspect has an active restraining order against the other. Both subjects were contacted and arrested per the authority of the warrants. They were taken to the Monrovia Police Department for booking.
Residential Burglary
December 26, at 1:06 p.m., officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 400 block of Highland. An investigation revealed the residents went out of town in September and did not return until several days ago. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 26, at 3:18 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Foothill when he noticed a subject carrying an open container of alcohol. The subject was contacted and an investigation revealed he had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 26, at 4:35 p.m., a business owner in the 100 block of E. Lemon reported there was a male subject refusing to leave the restroom. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia Police Department for booking.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
December 26, at 8:16 p.m., a caller reported seeing two subjects inside the fenced area of his business located in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and found two subjects matching the given description. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was in possession of a weapon.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
December 26, at 9:06 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Ivy and Huntington. The driver had a difficult time putting the vehicle in park and was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of alcohol. An investigation was conducted and the driver was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 26, at 11:40 p.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Genoa and Magnolia when he saw a subject he recognized from previous encounters. An investigation revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant. He was issued a citation in the field with a new court date.
Weapon Offence – Suspect Arrested
December 27, at 12:36 a.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Kruse and Myrtle when he noticed a parked vehicle occupied by one subject. The subject consented to a search of his vehicle and the officer located a weapon. The subject was arrested.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 27, at 3:25 a.m., a caller reported seeing a vehicle on the curb near the intersection of Mayflower and Huntington. Officers arrived and spoke with the male subject near the vehicle. He said there was a female driver who had crashed the vehicle before running away on foot. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 27, at 8:17 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Brisbane saw a subject walking in the area. The officer made contact with the subject and an investigation revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia Police Department for booking.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 27, at 9:07 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Huntington when he saw a subject loitering outside a closed business. The subject was contacted and an investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was also found to have drug paraphernalia on his person. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol - Suspect Arrested
December 28, at 12:30 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Primrose and Brisbane. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. An investigation revealed the driver had been driving while under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 28, at 2:46 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the 400 block of Linwood. An investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 28, at 8:02 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Mountain and Huntington. An investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking.
Shoplifting
December 28, at 7:52 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a report of shoplifting. An unknown male subject had stolen merchandise from the business. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 29, at 3:22 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Violet and Lime contacted two subjects in a parked vehicle. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was on probation and had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department for booking.
Vehicle Burglary
December 29, at 7:39 a.m., a caller reported seeing a van parked in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle with its windows shattered and glass on the street. Officers responded and did not locate anyone in or around the vehicle. The registered owner was contacted and it was confirmed the van had been burglarized sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 29, at 8:43 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Holly walked outside her home and discovered someone had ransacked the inside of her vehicle sometime during the night. Officers responded and discovered the owner of the vehicle had left her car doors unlocked. The officer found two other vehicles parked next to the first one had also been ransacked and the doors left unlocked. Miscellaneous items were stolen from inside the cars. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public
December 30, at 12:26 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1600 block of Venice. A female subject was contacted and an investigation revealed she was intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for a sobering period.
Theft
December 30, at 8:19 a.m., a caller reported his wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Hacienda. Officers responded and an investigation revealed the victim’s credit card was used at a local gas station. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 30, at 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Parkrose regarding a fraud. The resident reported that a utility account had been opened out of state using his information. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 30, at 2:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Monterey regarding a traffic collision. A vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided into another vehicle. One party complained of pain and was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft from Unlocked Vehicle
December 31, at 12:37 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Hillcrest walked outside his home and discovered the inside of his unlocked vehicle had been ransacked. His cellphone and jacket were missing from inside the car. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
December 31, at 1:07 p.m., a customer of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain left his wallet in his shopping cart then left the store. An employee found the wallet and placed it in their lost and found, $700 cash from inside the wallet was missing. This investigation is continuing.
House Fire
December 31, at 1:55 p.m., residents in the 200 block of E. Pomona reported a house on their street was on fire. Officers and the Monrovia Fire Department responded. Officers made sure the house on fire and surrounding homes were evacuated, while the Fire Dept. extinguished the flames. The fire was caused by one of the resident's children doing a science experiment which sparked flames at him and the curtains in his bedroom. The child's eyebrows were singed, but the family refused medical care.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 31, at 2:14 p.m., callers reported two motorists collided into one another in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. Officers responded and found no one was injured. The driver who was found to have caused the collision was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
December 31, at 3:57 p.m., a motorist reported he just collided into another motorist in the intersection of Greystone and May. Officers responded and found no one was injured. Both parties did not desire a police report, but only exchanged information.
Shoplifting
December 31, at 5:11 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had stolen tools then fled in a vehicle. Officers responded to the area but could not locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
