Council to Consider 310-Unit Apartment Complex Near Train Station, Adding to Wilderness Preserve; Evaluate City Manager

~ Consider okaying a seven-story mixed-use residential/commercial development which would include 310 apartment units, 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, and a three-level (two underground) 479-space parking garage. It would be take up the block just west of Myrtle and immediately south of the freeway. https://is.gd/mVLHZo
~ Consider changing the zoning for two north Monrovia properties off Highland Place (which were donated to the city) from residential to Hillside Wilderness Preserve, which basically means nobody can build on them. https://is.gd/pxzdlF
~ Evaluate (in closed session) the city manager. https://is.gd/XE8hfF
