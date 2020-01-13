News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Blood Drive Thursday at Police Department
American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Monrovia Police Department (119 W. Palm) from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, this Thursday. You can schedule a time here:
https://is.gd/E0FcY3
- Brad Haugaard
