Blood Drive Thursday at Police Department

American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Monrovia Police Department (119 W. Palm) from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, this Thursday. You can schedule a time here: https://is.gd/E0FcY3

- Brad Haugaard
