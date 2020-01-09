News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Brakes Fail, Causing Injury Accident; Girlfriend Whacks Boyfriend with Dinner Plate; Plus Drugs, Alcohol, and Whatnot
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 347 service events, resulting in 54 investigations.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
January 2 at 11:10 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte called police to report one of the windows to the business had been broken and a door was damaged. Video surveillance showed a suspect attempting to make entry into the business at 3:53 a.m., but the suspect was unsuccessful. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 2 at 10:01 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Duarte and Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the bicyclist and spoke with him. A consent to search was given and the officer located a small amount of illegal drugs and some drug paraphernalia on the subject’s person. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 3 at 1:00 a.m., an officer was on patrol near California and Lime when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer spoke with the driver. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 3 at 12:40 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision in the intersection of Ivy and Chestnut. A vehicle was traveling east on Chestnut, approaching Ivy, and another vehicle was traveling south on Ivy, approaching Chestnut. The vehicle traveling east entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and collided with the vehicle traveling south. The driver of the vehicle traveling east said he tried braking prior to the stop sign, but his brakes failed. An officer on scene checked and said there did appear to be something wrong with the brakes. One of the passengers complained of pain to their wrist and was treated at the scene.
Shoplifting
January 3 at 2:19 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject that selected a pair of shoes and exited the store without paying for them. He fled the area prior to the police being called. Video footage was obtained. Investigation continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 7:42 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2000 block of Peck when he saw two subjects he recognized from prior contacts. A computer check of the subjects revealed they both had outstanding warrants for their arrest. The subjects were detained and arrested for the warrants.
Lost / Stolen License Plate
January 4 at 9:53 a.m., a victim called and reported a license plate was removed from his vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of W. Colorado. Investigation continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 2:56 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of E. Huntington when he saw a female who he recognized from prior contacts. A computer check on the subject revealed she had outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was detained and arrested for the warrants.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 6:47 p.m., a male adult subject was reported staggering in front of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and checked on the subject’s welfare. It was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Fraud
January 6 at 8:18 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Madeline reported someone had opened bank accounts using his name without his permission. He received notices from these banks, but did not know who opened them. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 6 at 3:03 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Hillcrest arrived home and found her house had been burglarized. One of the back windows was shattered and several items were taken. She had only been gone for a couple hours. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 4:36 p.m., security for a clothing store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject left the store with merchandise without paying. She was stopped outside the store and found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used for smoking methamphetamine. She was found to be on probation for shoplifting and had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Parole Violation / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Wanted Person
January 7 at 7:19 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of Montana when he saw a vehicle belonging to a subject he knew was on parole and was wanted for domestic violence. The vehicle was parked in the garage of a home. He obtained consent to search the home and located the suspect hiding in the home. The suspect was in possession of heroin and a used syringe. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
January 7 at 4:19 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle. As officers were responding, one of the drivers fled the area and could not be located. No one was injured. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
January 7 at 5:30 p.m., a caller reported someone had entered his vehicle and stole property from inside. The vehicle was parked in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The owner was adamant he locked his vehicle, but there were no signs of forced entry. A small amount of change and a pair of sunglasses were taken. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
January 7 at 11:55 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Myrtle and Cherry when he observed two subjects riding bicycles without proper lighting requirements. The subjects were stopped for the equipment violations and it was discovered both are on probation. The subjects were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested, issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Theft From a Vehicle
January 8 at 11:52 a.m., a resident walked outside his home in the 400 block of N. Ivy and discovered his pickup truck had been ransacked and several items were taken. The resident had a Ring device at his home which captured the theft occurring. This investigation is continuing.
Graffiti Vandalism
January 8 at 1:30 p.m., a caller reported fresh graffiti written with green paint in the bathroom at Station Square Park in the 1600 of S. Myrtle. Officers responded but could not identify what the graffiti said. Graffiti removal was called and extra patrol requested.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
January 8 at 2:22 p.m., employees of a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject inside the restaurant who was yelling and refusing to leave. Employees of the restaurant had previously told her not to return and had a no trespass authorization signed. Officers arrived and the subject still refused to leave. She was arrested and taken into custody for trespassing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 8 at 10:27 p.m., police dispatch received a call from a male subject who stated he had been hit over the head with a large ceramic plate by his girlfriend, causing injury. Officers arrived at the residence in the 400 block of W. Lime and found the male victim in his front yard bleeding from his head. The female was detained and Monrovia Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene. The investigation revealed the couple lives together and was involved in an argument over their relationship. The male subject began yelling at the female and, during the argument, the female struck him over the head with a large ceramic dinner plate, causing a laceration to his head. The male subject was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and the female was arrested for domestic violence.
