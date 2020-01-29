Coronavirus Notice: Don't Send Sick Children to School

On Jan. 21, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the first case of the new coronavirus found in the United States and, since then, two cases have been confirmed in California. Reports confirm that the two known California patients are receiving treatment in the hospital.
Though the CDC has labeled the virus low risk, our district nurse immediately contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for any additional information they could provide. Their recommendation, which we have since shared with all staff members, is to watch for symptoms which include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
According to the LA County Department of Public Health, "there is no immediate threat to the general public, no special precautions are required.”
The LA County of Public Health is working alongside the CDC, ensuring travelers who recently visited Wuhan, China and who are experiencing a fever or respiratory illness symptoms are tested for the virus and receive care. The CDC advises those traveling to China avoid contact with sick people, to avoid animals, animal markets, and to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
If you have recently visited Wuhan City, it is recommended you contact a healthcare provider and receive care if you become ill within 14 days of your return. While there is no cure for the virus, healthcare providers can treat the symptoms and minimize the transmission.
While attendance is important for student success, our priority is health and safety. As always, we advise parents to not send their children to school if they are sick. This ensures your child is able to get the proper care and rest they need and protects the health and wellness of our students and staff.
We will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates should any new information come to light.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit: U.S. Centers for Disease Control Prevention: cdc.gov/wuhan and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacountry.gov/media/Coronavirus.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment