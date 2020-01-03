News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food

Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food, at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado. Got a small Albondigas (meat ball) soup for $7.95 and an iced tea for $3.95. Very good and very pleasant service. 

- Brad Haugaard
