News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food
Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food, at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado. Got a small Albondigas (meat ball) soup for $7.95 and an iced tea for $3.95. Very good and very pleasant service.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/03/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment