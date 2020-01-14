State of City Address; New Utility Bill Format; Business Emergency Training; Bullet Journaling

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The State of the City Address will occur on Jan. 29, at Studio Movie Grill, at 7 p.m. The Mayor and City Council will discuss accomplishments of the past year and speak about future projects.
~ Your utility bill will look different starting this February. Here's a preview: https://is.gd/qG97CE
~ The Library's Veterans Resource Center and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary are collecting these items for military personnel who are hospitalized, recovering from injuries sustained during service: White socks for men and women; coloring books for adults; coloring pencils, markers, pens; board and card games for adults. Drop off donations in the large blue box in the Library's main lobby this month. For questions contact Mabel Cross, Adult Services Librarian, at 256-8294.
~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue's Business Emergency Resiliency Training (BERT) is a free six-seminar series covering: Introduction to the Emergency Response System; Employee Preparedness; Fire Safety and Utility Awareness; Emergency Operations Plans and Business Continuity Plans; Disaster Exercise Planning; Terrorism/Crime and Safety Awareness. First session is Jan. 22, 9 a.m. - noon. Sign up here: https://is.gd/oTjX2x
~ Learn bullet journaling on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m., at the Library Community Room. In this two-hour workshop you will set up your own custom planner for 2020. All materials are provided. Register: https://is.gd/OpLl8T
- Brad Haugaard
