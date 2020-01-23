Troubles at Burgerim

Once upon a time Monrovia was going to get two Burgerim hamburger restaurants. I'm not aware that either has opened. The company has been having very serious problems. Here's a quote from an article in Restaurant Business titled "The Burgerim Disaster":
"Burgerim was once one of the hottest, fastest-growing brands in the U.S. Then its founder left the country, leaving behind a wreckage of unpaid workers, bankrupt franchisees and others struggling to make it work."
Source: https://is.gd/WHeLIS
- Brad Haugaard
I was so looking forward to trying this. Very sad how this had a negative impact on a lot of people.ReplyDelete
I hope everyone read the article. We know what country that crook fled too.ReplyDelete