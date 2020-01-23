News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Troubles at Burgerim

Once upon a time Monrovia was going to get two Burgerim hamburger restaurants. I'm not aware that either has opened. The company has been having very serious problems. Here's a quote from an article in Restaurant Business titled "The Burgerim Disaster":

"Burgerim was once one of the hottest, fastest-growing brands in the U.S. Then its founder left the country, leaving behind a wreckage of unpaid workers, bankrupt franchisees and others struggling to make it work."

  1. KellyJanuary 23, 2020 at 6:35 PM

    I was so looking forward to trying this. Very sad how this had a negative impact on a lot of people.

  2. George KhouryJanuary 23, 2020 at 8:19 PM

    I hope everyone read the article. We know what country that crook fled too.

