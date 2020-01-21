News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Why Is One Mayoral Candidate Displaying the Lawn Signs of Another Mayoral Candidate?
Stephen Grollnek is running for mayor of Monrovia, in a three-way contest with incumbent Tom Adams and challenger Melissa Taylor.
So, since Grollnek is running against Melissa Taylor, why is he displaying HER signs in his front yard?
I called him up to ask.
He told me the whole reason but then asked me not to publish it yet unless at least 10 people comment on this article.
Hoo Boy!
Anyway, please comment so I can write the rest of this story. I think either here or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/monrovianow/) will work fine.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 1/21/2020
