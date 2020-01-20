News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Police Trying to Find Arcadia Resident

The Arcadia Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Charles Henry Washington, a 70-year-old Arcadia resident.

On Sunday Jan. 19, at approximately 8 a.m., Washington checked out of a local hospital against medical advice. Washington returned to his home, in the 800 block of West Duarte Road. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Washington was last seen walking eastbound in the 800 block of West Duarte Road. Washington requires daily medication. Neighboring law enforcement agencies and hospitals were contacted; however, Washington has not yet been located.

Washington is described as a male, Black, 6'01" tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Washington was last seen wearing a blue and green colored button-down shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Contact Arcadia Police if you have any information: (626) 574-5151

- Brad Haugaard
