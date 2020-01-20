News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Police Trying to Find Arcadia Resident
On Sunday Jan. 19, at approximately 8 a.m., Washington checked out of a local hospital against medical advice. Washington returned to his home, in the 800 block of West Duarte Road. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Washington was last seen walking eastbound in the 800 block of West Duarte Road. Washington requires daily medication. Neighboring law enforcement agencies and hospitals were contacted; however, Washington has not yet been located.
Washington is described as a male, Black, 6'01" tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Washington was last seen wearing a blue and green colored button-down shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Contact Arcadia Police if you have any information: (626) 574-5151
