Monrovia Opens Permanent 'Artist Alley' at Community Center
Artist Alley will feature the work of juried MAFA member artists on display and for sale on a three-month rotating installation basis. The inaugural exhibit will feature four distinguished and popular MAFA artists: Ron Husband (world-renowned Disney animator who will display his pen and ink illustrations), Joan Whitenack (oil paintings), Carol Curtis (photography) and Eric Watkins (pen and ink and colored pencil drawings).
The public is invited to attend all gallery receptions and browse the art. All the new exhibit gallery receptions will feature wine and refreshments, and the reception schedule for the rest of the year will be Sunday, April 26, July 26 and October 25, all from 2 to 5 p.m., as each new multi-artist installation is ready for display.
The public gallery hours are the same as the Community Center: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday except for special events (during which the gallery will be open).
Interested buyers can purchase art (via check only) at the front desk of the Community Center. Purchased items will be tagged as sold and the proud new owners may take the art home at the end of the current three-month show.
Artists interested in participating in this gallery should contact Frank Zgonc, gallery Coordinator, at frazgo@msn.com. Participating artists must be active MAFA Artist Members.
For more information and to RSVP for the gallery receptions, contact Christine Geltz at christine@monroviafinearts.org.
Source: MAFA press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 1/14/2020
