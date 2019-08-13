News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
World Whistling Competition Organized By Monrovia's 'Whistling Diva'
Monrovian Carole Anne Kaufman, "The Whistling Diva," is organizing The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition and Festival, coming to the Pasadena Convention Center on Aug. 23 and 24.
More than 60 whistlers from 10 countries will compete for the title of World Champion. The biennial event - the only one of its kind in the United States - attracts professional whistlers and undiscovered talent from all over the world.
Kaufman, a two-time world champion musical whistler, founded the festival in 2015 to establish a meeting place for the global whistling community and promoting musical whistling as fine art.
For event tickets and more information, please visit www.mastersofwhistling.com or whistlers.eventbrite.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mastersofwhistling/.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 8/13/2019
