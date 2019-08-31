New Monrovia City Manager? South-Side Entry Point to Train Station; Etc.

https://is.gd/PxkNMU) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Maybe, maybe ... a new city manager to replace Oliver Chi? It is not certain but the council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. in closed session. Topic: "Public Employee Appointment Pursuant to Government Code GC 54957: City Manager". https://is.gd/UBXKte
~ Build a south-side entryway to the train station. This would involve buying a strip of property (enough for a walkway) on the north side of the recycling facility on Duarte Road just south of the train station to build an access way so people can get to the tracks from the south side, rather than just the north side. The little stub of Peck Road above Duarte Road would be the south-side drop-off area. https://is.gd/ikcETF
~ Creating a five-member Board of Appeals to consider appeals to staff building code decisions. The board would be comprised of three Planning Commissioners and two Historic Preservation Commissioners. https://is.gd/14vFIQ
~ Designating the George H. Anderson House at 215 E. Lime Ave. as an historic landmark. The house is the home of the Monrovia Historical Society. https://is.gd/xQf2AP
