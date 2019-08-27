News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Vamp: Looking for a Partner in Crime

This tiny little black kitten was found as a stray in Alhambra when he was around one-month old! The big world must have been pretty scary, but he did have a friend, Gremlin (A480338), to keep him company. Since Gremlin found a home, 2-month-old Vamp (A480336) has made it his mission to take on the world, this time with a human by his side. He’s currently looking for his partner in crime while at our adoption partner, Pet Food Express in Pasadena. Visit him there to start the adventure!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

Brad Haugaard
