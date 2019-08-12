News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovian Thanks Neighbors for Saving Her Life
"I had a stroke as the result of a fall two weeks ago on Monday July 29th around 10 am. I am home recovering now. It was a miracle that I was in the exact right place at the exact right time. That our neighbors were out for a walk. That someone on the ambulance decided to take me Huntington Hospital.
"I owe my life to 2 neighbors, a woman and a man around 10am on N Myrtle. I was out walking my 2 dogs Jack and Flora. They passed us and we said hi. I think I saw a young man with a dog. Next thing I remember I was lying on my back on the sidewalk bleeding. I heard someone say 911. I saw the woman talking to me but I didn't understand what you were saying. I had my Apple watch on and was able to tell Siri call my daughter and then she was there. I don't really remember much. I am forever grateful to you both. So are my daughters, son and my grandchildren. You saved my life.
I do remember that when I was in the ambulance that I was talking but they didn't understand what I was saying. They called a Stroke Code at the Huntington trauma center. They gave me 'the shot' TPA. It immediately broke up the clot and almost entirely reversed the stroke. There is only a 2-3 hour Golden hours that you can get the shot to stop a stroke.
"I am forever grateful to you both. So are my daughters, son and my grandchildren. You saved my life."
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 8/12/2019
Jenny! Amazing story - if we can help with your dogs, please don't hesitate to let me know down here at Wonder Dog Ranch. I'm so glad for our community and your good fortune and continued healing and recovery!ReplyDelete