Monrovia Police: Car Window Smashing; Almost Shoplifting; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 468 service events, resulting in 104 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
August 22 at 7:06 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Fifth called to report his vehicle had been burglarized. He parked his vehicle in the parking lot overnight. When he returned to his vehicle in the morning, he discovered the rear window had been smashed and his laptop and an empty toolbox had been taken. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 22 at 7:49 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. While the victim was inside a business, someone shattered one of his vehicle windows and stole his dashboard camera. Investigation continuing.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 8:48 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The bicyclist was stopped and a computer check of the subject revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and found to also be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, which was added to his charges.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 23 at 12:06 p.m., a motorist was traveling east on Maple and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Magnolia. He collided into another motorist, who was traveling south on Magnolia. The involved drivers both complained of pain. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Shoplifting
August 23 at 1:15 p.m., a female subject entered a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and selected merchandise. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and fled the parking lot in a waiting vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 23 at 3:32 p.m., a motorist was traveling at a slow rate of speed near the intersection of Duarte and Sixth. She took her attention off the road and rear-ended the vehicle in front of her. Both drivers complained of pain. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 10:14 p.m., security for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a shoplifting incident. A male subject selected merchandise from inside the business and was about to leave without paying, but then put down the merchandise and left. Security believed the subject still had some merchandise on his person when he left. Officers arrived and stopped the subject outside the store and determined he did not have any merchandise in his possession, but a computer check revealed he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
August 23 at 10:17 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Linwood arrived home and found someone had thrown a rock through the front window of his apartment. The suspect is unknown at this time. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 7:00 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex in 100 block of W. Lemon called police to report a suspicious male subject walking around the complex. Officers responded and located the subject, who did not live there. He was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and taken into custody.
Violation of Domestic Violence Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 10:07 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Primrose reported hearing a female yelling at someone outside his house. Officers responded and located the female, who was yelling at her boyfriend. A computer check revealed the boyfriend had a domestic violence restraining order to stay away from the female. He was arrested and taken into custody for violating the court order.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 11:45 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when he saw a motorist weaving in the traffic lane and changing lanes unsafely. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
No-Bail Drug Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 12:56 a.m., a resident called police to report loud yelling going on at his neighbor's home in the 1300 block of south Alta Vista. Officers responded and found the family that lives in the apartment were yelling at one another. The subject causing the argument was found to have a no-bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
August 25 at 2:10 a.m., a guest staying at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported her silver Mercedes was stolen from the hotel parking lot. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 4:13 a.m., officers were on patrol in the area of Live Oak and Myrtle when they saw a suspicious male subject. He was contacted and found to be in possession of a glass pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Tampering
August 25 at 8:51 a.m., a resident in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject inside their vehicle. The resident called the police and the subject fled on foot. Officers arrived at the location, but were unable to locate the suspect. Items were removed from the glovebox, but were not taken. Investigation continuing.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 1:15 p.m., a caller reported a small brush fire on the property of a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the fire had been extinguished by a witness with a fire extinguisher. The investigation revealed a known subject had lit something on fire adjacent to the bush, which then caught the bush on fire. The suspect left the area prior to police discovering how the fire was started. The suspect was not located and was entered into the law enforcement system as wanted for arson. The next day, August 26 at 8:31 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of W. Huntington when he saw the suspect wanted for the arson. The officer detained the suspect, confirmed his identity and arrested him for arson incident.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle / Fraud
August 26 at 7:19 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Duarte called police to report a theft from her vehicle. She parked her vehicle in her assigned parking stall, but did not lock her vehicle. Someone entered the vehicle and ransacked the interior. A debit card was taken and later used fraudulently at a local business. Investigation continuing.
Welfare Check / Medical Assist
August 26 at 11:01 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Ranchito regarding a welfare check of an elderly female that had not been seen in several days. The officers learned the elderly female was typically seen on a daily basis and it was very unusual not to see her. Officers were able to make entry into the home and found the elderly lady on the ground in need of medical attention. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle
August 26 at 2:05 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Olive called police to report a theft from his vehicle. The victim parked his vehicle in his assigned parking stall with the windows a portion of the way down. Sometime during the day, a suspect made entry into his vehicle and took items. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 27 at 8:44 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a male suspect had entered the store, concealed merchandise and fled without paying for the items. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested for the theft.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 3:26 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Primrose and Huntington when he saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with the vehicle running. He stopped and checked on the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
August 28 at 9:16 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cherry called police to report his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle had been parked in his driveway. The vehicle is a 2001 Chevy Astro van. This investigation is continuing.
