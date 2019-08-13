News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Pepper - If You Like Dog Kisses and Squirrel Watching

A mellow six-year old dog, Pepper (A448661) is an affectionate lap dog. He enjoys meeting new people and will roll on his back for belly rubs once he has said hello.  His favorite activity is climbing in your lap to give kisses. Pepper does enjoy walks in the park and watching the squirrels. After a little stroll, he loves nothing more than rolling in the grass and getting belly rubs. Pepper knows some commands like sit, shake and down and is working with our volunteers on learning more. If you are looking for a calm dog who likes to stroll through the park and then go home to cuddle on the couch then Pepper might be the dog for you. Stop by to meet Pepper and learn more about this affectionate dog.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

