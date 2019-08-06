More Camphor Trees Around Monrovia High Coming Down; City Manager Transition Plans; Leadership Training; Wine of Month Club; Wall-E

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Not only have the camphor trees along Colorado in front of Monrovia High been removed, but also the city is also planning to remove the camphor trees located on Madison, between Colorado Boulevard to the south and the high school tennis courts to the north. Why? Because they are an "invasive, inappropriate parkway tree option that damages sidewalk infrastructure, but further, the ones located on Magnolia Avenue are diseased."
~ The City Council will meet in closed session tonight, Aug. 6, to discuss city manager transition plans, as City Manager Oliver Chi has accepted a position as city manager in Huntington Beach. Chi writes: "I just don't have words to describe how much being part of Monrovia has meant to me, and while I am excited about the new opportunity, I've been struggling with the thought of not being part of the Monrovia organization. Many thanks to everyone for supporting the city's efforts to make our community as premier as it can be."
~ Monrovia Area Partnership will hold youth and adult leadership academies this fall. MAP hosts events to train and connect community members to improve Monrovia. Adult Leadership Academy trains residents to recognize and utilize city resources; provide leadership skills; and encourages adults to become engaged in the community. It meets Thursdays, Sept. 12 - Oct. 24, 7 to 9 p.m., in the Library Community Room. Sign up here: https://is.gd/zLVnVr. Youth Leadership Academy is similar but designed for middle and high school aged youth. It meets Wednesdays, Sept. 11 - Oct. 23, 3-5 p.m., in the Library Community Room. Sign up here: https://is.gd/VTMV8w
~ Monrovia-based Wine of the Month Club is ranked second in an online vote being coordinated by USA Today. If you'd like to help vote it up to first place, you can vote here: https://is.gd/9YlAsD
~ Last outdoor movie of the summer, Wall-E, on Aug. 10 at dusk in Library Park. Bring lawn chair, blankets, and snacks.
