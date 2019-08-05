News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Financial Peace University at Calvary Chapel

Calvary Chapel Monrovia, 1307 S Myrtle Ave, is offering Financial Peace University beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. This nine-lesson course, ending Nov. 12, uses biblical wisdom and common sense to help you tackle budgeting, pay off debt, and make your money work for you. FPU includes a member workbook and a year of free online resources through Financial Peace Membership The cost is $109. You may register and pay for the materials at: https://www.fpu.com/1096625.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)