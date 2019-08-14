News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Schools Orientation Day
At the elementary level, parents accompanied students as they got acclimatized to their classrooms and greeted friends and teachers. Students took photos with teachers, principals, and friends before kicking off the first day of school.
Monrovia's Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School and Clifton Middle School held orientations for incoming sixth-graders, who toured their new campus and picked up class schedules. Students learned about school culture and discussed the new responsibilities that come with being a middle school student.
Monrovia High School held a special orientation for its incoming freshman class. Students were greeted with a high-five line of administrators, teachers, and staff. The Class of 2023 participated in orientation and pledged to their success in 2023 by signing gowns that will hang in the foyer for the entire academic year - a reminder every time students walk by.
Monrovia Unified offers a slate of innovative instructional and enrichment programs, including coding, dual-language immersion, robotics, music, theater and arts - giving all students an opportunity to explore new interests and develop new skills.
"Our entire team of dedicated professionals in the Monrovia Unified School District looks forward to working with our students and exploring new tools for their continued success," Superintendent Katherine Thorossian said. "While I know that this school year will be replete with rigorous instruction and personal support, I am equally confident it will be a time to create memories."
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
Brad Haugaard
