Search for Amanda Custer Expands to Mountain Community of Lytle Creek
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau report that "the suspect has great knowledge of this area as well as the Mount Baldy area."
"We are asking the community to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for Amanda Custer.
"Anyone in the area of Mount Baldy or Lytle Creek on Monday July 29, 2019, between 9:00 A.M. and 3:30 P.M., that observed Suspect Camou, Victim Custer and/or the Toyota Prius, are encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. http://nixle.us/B7WH6
Posted by Brad at 8/02/2019
