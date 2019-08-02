News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Search for Amanda Custer Expands to Mountain Community of Lytle Creek

The search for kidnapped Monrovian, Amanda Custer, has expanded from the Mount Baldy area to a small community of about 700, called Lytle Creek, about 16 miles northwest of downtown San Bernardino, in the mountains just west of the Cajon Pass.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau report that "the suspect has great knowledge of this area as well as the Mount Baldy area."

"We are asking the community to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for Amanda Custer.

"Anyone in the area of Mount Baldy or Lytle Creek on Monday July 29, 2019, between 9:00 A.M. and 3:30 P.M., that observed Suspect Camou, Victim Custer and/or the Toyota Prius, are encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. http://nixle.us/B7WH6

- Brad Haugaard
