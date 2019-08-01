Monrovia Police: Kidnapping; Man Wounded in Shooting; Car Bought With Fake Check; Stolen License Plates; Drunk Driving; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 404 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
July 25 at 10:07 a.m., a caller reported a non-injury traffic collision in the 400 block of E. Duarte. An officer responded and found one of the motorists fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was not located. This investigation is continuing.
False Vehicle Registration Tabs / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 1:27 p.m., a parking enforcement officer located a vehicle with false registration tabs parked in the 700 block of W. Lemon. A patrol officer responded and the owner of the vehicle approached him. A computer check revealed the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.
Shoplifting
July 25 at 2:20 p.m., security at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject just left the store with merchandise without paying. She had been in the store previously and took items without paying as well. When officers arrived, the subject was gone and couldn't be located. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
July 25 at 4:35 p.m., a driver reported a hit and run collision at the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle. Another motorist collided into the back of her vehicle in the intersection, and then fled the scene. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen License Plates
July 25 at 7:57 p.m., a female subject reported her license plates were stolen from her vehicle. She parked her vehicle in the 700 block of E. Central and went inside a business. When she returned to her vehicle, she discovered someone had removed her license plates. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
July 25 at 8:35 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report a grand theft. Three female suspects entered the location, filled up shopping bags with merchandise and fled without paying. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 2:02 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Duarte and California when he saw a driver commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI and was held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 27 at 2:19 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of California and Lemon. A vehicle was traveling north on California and struck a vehicle attempting to cross on Lemon. One of the drivers complained of pain and was taken to a local hospital. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 9:09 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a shoplifter being detained by loss prevention. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The subject was placed under private person's arrest by the loss prevention employee and was taken into custody. The subject was also found to have warrants for his arrest.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 1:32 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mountain and Lemon when he saw a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. After field sobriety testing, the subject was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrants / Resisting and Delaying an Officer – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 10:21 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report a female adult possibly prostituting on the property. Officers arrived and attempted to contact the female, but she ran across the street to avoid the officers. Officers gave chase and eventually detained the subject. She had warrants for her arrest and was found to be in possession of drugs. The suspect was arrested.
Kidnapping – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Vaquero regarding a domestic violence incident. The officers arrived and located evidence that there was an apparent assault that had occurred. The male and female involved in the incident were gone prior to police arriving. Investigators believe the victim was kidnapped and taken against her will. The Monrovia Police Department Detective Bureau responded along with the Los
Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
July 30 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the suspect vehicle was located in downtown Los Angeles with one occupant. Multiple agencies assisted and, after a long standoff, the male occupant was taken safely into custody. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 29 at 2:58 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Canyon called police to report someone entered her unlocked vehicle and numerous items were taken. There is no suspect information at this time. Investigation continuing.
False Information to an Officer / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 10:01 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Olive and Primrose when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was made and the subject initially gave a false name to the officer. Further investigation revealed the identity of the subject and it was learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 2:25 p.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist in the 100 block of W. Foothill for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the subject had several outstanding warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrants.
Petty Theft
July 30 at 4:57 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Olive called police to report someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and took two pairs of sunglasses and a wireless speaker. No witnesses were located. The investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Shooting
July 30 at 10:29 p.m., California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department received multiple calls reporting that a shooting had just occurred near the Walmart in Duarte. Callers reported 7 to 8 shots were fired. Approximately three minutes later, Monrovia Police Department dispatch received a call reporting a hit-and-run traffic collision just occurred in the area of Mayflower and Genoa. Officers arrived on Genoa and located a vehicle with multiple gunshot holes and a gunshot victim sitting near the vehicle. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to his right arm, which was determined to be non-life-threatening. The investigation revealed the shooting occurred between two vehicles in Monrovia's jurisdiction, as both vehicles were traveling south on Mountain, between Evergreen and Duarte. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 10:29 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called police to report a male adult that was stumbling and appeared intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the individual. It was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself or his own safety. He was arrested and held for sobering.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 11:17 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington called police to report an adult female refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. An officer responded and contacted the subject. It was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for herself or her own safety. She was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
July 31 at 9:07 a.m., an Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigator called and asked for assistance in contacting a person in the 800 block of W. Olive. He believed the resident may have sold a vehicle to a suspect he is investigating for auto theft. An officer responded and spoke with the resident. She did sell her vehicle to the suspect, who used a fraudulent check to purchase it. The vehicle was entered into the system as stolen. Investigation continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment