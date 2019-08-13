Boba Shop Coming to Old Town; Red Cross Blood Drive; Street Digging; Oak Crest Wins Award

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Old Town is getting a T-Pumps, a trendy tea and boba shop with several locations in Northern California and one in Pasadena. The store will be at 510 S. Myrtle Ave., where the old Family Affair Music shop used to be located. Here's the company's website: https://www.tpumps.com/
~ The Monrovia Police Officers' Association will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., in the Library's Community Center. Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code "MONROVIA." Your donation directly supports trauma victims.
~ Construction crews and inspectors from Southern California Edison are continuing an electrical system improvement/relocation project along Walnut Avenue, between Myrtle and Primrose. There'll be a lot of digging, intermittent road closures and the reduction of traffic to westbound vehicles. Please avoid the area for the next couple of weeks,
~ Monrovia's Oak Crest Institute of Science has been chosen by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership to receive its "Success Within Workforce Development" award, which will be presented at the Pasadena Rose Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 21, during the Partnership's annual gala.
