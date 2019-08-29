Superintendent Thorossian's August Update

This month, our elementary schools held TK/K Meet and Greets, with parents and students visiting classrooms and preparing for the new school year.
On the first day of school, parents joined our elementary students in classrooms as they got acclimated and greeted their friends and teachers. At the middle schools and high school, orientations took place for each school’s incoming class, and students got to know their new campus during tours.
We also launched our Back to School nights. It has been exciting to visit our schools and hear about the new activities that will occur throughout the school year.
Our Spanish Dual-Language Immersion TK/K students at Wild Rose School of Creative Arts are fully engaged in the new curriculum, excitedly immersing themselves in the new language.
Finally, Monrovia Unified’s Board of Education is celebrating Monrovia High School’s Wildcat Stadium Grand Reopening with an event at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, right before the Wildcats’ first home football game of the year!
Monrovia Unified’s mission is to provide world-class schools for world-class students, and we invite our community to learn more about our extraordinary programs from the Board of Education during our State of the Schools Address on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Monrovia High School’s Performing Arts Center, 845 W. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia.
