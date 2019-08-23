Monrovia School Board to Consider Dual Enrollment Program with Citrus

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/2sSJrh) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...
~ Consider a College and Career Access Pathways partnership agreement with Citrus College. The idea is to offer or expand "dual enrollment opportunities for high school students who may not already be college bound or who are underrepresented in higher education, with the goal of developing seamless pathways from high school to community college for career technical education or preparation for transfer, improving high school graduation rates, or helping high school pupils achieve college and career readiness." https://is.gd/mw3ExW
~ Get a summary of the 2019-20 Annual Statements: https://is.gd/jKpZiB
- Brad Haugaard
