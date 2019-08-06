News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

For Milo It's Play, Play, Play!

Work hard, and play hard - that's what I always say! My name's Milo (A477088), and I love, love, love to play! Whether I'm chasing after a tennis ball you've thrown me, or going for a run outside, I love the high-energy, fast-paced lifestyle! But I'm more than just the life of the party. I don't want to brag, but I also have my blue ribbon. That means I know sit, down, AND stay! I'm basically the whole package! And I haven't even mentioned my lovable face. If you've been wanting a dog who's the trifecta of beauty, brains, and boundless energy, then come say hi!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

