Monrovia Women Welcome at Arcadia Woman's Club
Despite being named the "Arcadia" Woman's Club, it is open to Monrovia women as well (Monrovia's Woman's Club is a thing of the past). I checked, so ...
Are you interested in meeting new people, making new friends, and helping good causes? Do you want to make a difference in the community and enjoy networking? Arcadia Woman's Club is a local philanthropic service organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life.
On Sept. 4, from 11:00 to 1:00, Arcadia Woman's Club will have an Open House. This "meet-and-greet" will be held in their Historic Clubhouse, 324 S. First Ave., in Arcadia.
The Open House is a great way to meet the members of Arcadia Woman's Club and learn about the club's wide variety of service and fun activities. Arcadia Woman's Club members volunteer their time to improve the community while making new friends, learning new skills, and having fun.
Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. You can bring a friend along or just come and meet your future friends.
Arcadia Woman's Club is a friendly, caring group of women of diverse ages. You can choose to be as actively involved as you like, based on your time and interests.
This club has existed since 1914. There are monthly lunch meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, from October to June, with interesting speakers on varied topics, so you can hear about the club's activities and events, including fundraisers and community service projects.
By the way, the clubhouse is also available for event rentals. In fact, weddings have taken place in the lovely courtyard as well as receptions, anniversaries, and baby showers have been held in the large ballroom.
Arcadia Woman's Club hopes you can come and meet us and see our special Clubhouse.
To learn more about Arcadia Woman's Club, contact them via email at info@arcadiawomansclub.org or visit them online at www.arcadiawomansclub.org and www.facebook.com/arcadiawomansclub.org
Source: Arcadia Woman's Club press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 8/19/2019
