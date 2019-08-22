News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Pants-less Drunk Arrested; Hubcaps Stolen; Smoking Marijuana Farm; Lottery Tickets Stolen; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 429 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 15 at 4:13 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Pomona and Myrtle, and one of the drivers was complaining of pain. Officers responded along with paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department. The subject who complained of pain was medically treated. The driver found at fault for the collision was issued a citation for the vehicle code violation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 7:30 p.m., loss prevention officers from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington stopped a male suspect who took items from the store without paying. The suspect returned the items and ran from the store. Officers responded and found the suspect hiding in a nearby business. He was positively identified by the loss prevention officers and was arrested for the theft.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 9:13 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 100 block of W. Foothill when they observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the investigation revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 3:46 a.m., a caller reported a male subject looking into vehicles in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and found the subject on top of a vehicle, and he had taken off his pants. He was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Theft
August 16 at 6:46 a.m., a resident in 300 block of W. Lemon called to report someone had stolen the hubcaps off her car, which was parked on the street overnight. Officers arrived and discovered two other vehicles in the 300 and 800 blocks of E. Lemon had also had hubcaps stolen sometime during the same night. This investigation is continuing.
Fire / Drug Activity
August 16 at 4:42 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a home in the neighborhood had smoke coming from the roof, the fire sprinklers were on, and the fire alarm was sounding. Officers responded along with the Monrovia Fire Department. Upon entering the house, they discovered it was full of marijuana plants and unknown chemicals. The smoke was coming from overloaded electrical wires. Detectives, HazMat, and a building inspector responded. No one was found inside the home. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
August 16 at 7:11 p.m., a caller reported that while he was away on vacation, someone stole the tailgate from his truck. The truck was parked in the 400 block of E. Walnut. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 10:09 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle near the intersection of Shamrock and Central. The driver of the vehicle was determined to be at fault for the collision and she displayed signs of being under the influence. The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department and was transported to a hospital for his injuries. An investigation was conducted, and the driver was found to be too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. She was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
August 17 at 8:21 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported a burglary that occurred sometime overnight. They arrived to work and found someone had used bolt cutters to cut through the front security gate. The suspect shattered the front window to gain entry and stole California Lottery ticket scratchers. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 12:40 p.m., a caller reported a male subject on the roof of a building in the 200 block of W. Pomona. When officers arrived, he was off the roof and exiting the property. The officers contacted the subject, and he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
August 17 at 6:44 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Lemon called police to report the theft of her hubcaps stolen from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Resisting Arrest
August 18 at 1:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of W. Chestnut when he saw two subjects occupying a suspicious vehicle. The officer was notified the vehicle had been reported stolen. As the officer was exiting his patrol unit, the driver of the vehicle accelerated down the street and out of sight. Additional officers arrived and a search of the area was conducted, but the suspects were not located. The vehicle was later recovered, unoccupied, near Parker and Mayflower. This investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 18 at 7:09 a.m., a female subject reported her vehicle had been broken into overnight while parked in the 200 block of Oaks. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The rear window had been damaged and items were taken out of the rear compartment. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 18 at 7:14 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. The victim reported her vehicle had been broken into and the driver-side, rear window was smashed by an unknown object. Several items were missing from the center console. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public / Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 10:06 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a disturbing male subject starting fights with people. Officers made contact with the subject and other involved parties. The investigation revealed the subject was involved in a physical fight with an individual inside a business. The subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 19 at 6:47 a.m., a female subject called police to report her neighbors were involved in a physical altercation in the 200 block of E. Maple and requested police. Officers arrived and the investigation revealed the argument initiated over a parking space. Both parties advised they did not desire prosecution against each other and the officers left the location. A short while later, additional calls were received reporting the subjects were fighting again. Officers arrived and one of the parties now desired prosecution. A citizen’s arrest was made and one of the subjects was arrested and taken into custody for battery.
Robbery
August 19 at 9:41 a.m., a robbery was reported at a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington. The suspects were described as three male African Americans wearing ski masks. Two of the three were carrying firearms. They left the location in a silver Toyota Corolla after stealing store merchandise, as well as a customer’s purse. Officers responded to the location, but were not able to find the suspects or the suspect vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
August 19 at 2:13 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista called police to report their home had been broken into while they were away at lunch. Officers responded and found various items were stolen from the master bedroom. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
August 19 at 7:12 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 400 block of E. Duarte when then observed a subject walking with an open beer. They made contact with the subject who displayed obvious signs of intoxication. An investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
August 20 at 7:38 a.m., a caller said that a business in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia was broken into during the night hours. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 8:53 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of E. Huntington occupied by three subjects. They made contact with the subjects and one of them had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Prowling – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 12:22 p.m., a victim called saying there was a female at her residence in the 700 block of Crescent who tried to open her back door. She then walked to another residence and tried to open that door as well. Officers arrived and detained the subject. A citizen’s arrest was made, and she was transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Shoplifting
August 20 at 1:01 p.m., loss prevention officers from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male and female Hispanic had left with unpaid merchandise. They then left the location in a silver Honda Accord. Officers arrived, but were not able to locate the subjects. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
August 20 at 2:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft. A male Hispanic had taken unpaid merchandise from a business and left the location in a dark colored minivan. An area check was made, but officers could not locate the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Prowling
August 20 at 6:51 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. El Norte advised he saw a female subject checking the door handle to his home via his surveillance camera. Officers arrived and recognized the female subject from past encounters. A report was taken and was forwarded to the District Attorney’s officer for filing consideration.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 9:01 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Myrtle and Longden. An investigation revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 9:21 p.m., a female subject called police to report her boyfriend had pushed and spat on her while she was a passenger in a vehicle near the intersection of Myrtle and Maple. Officers responded to the area and found the boyfriend in his vehicle. Further investigation revealed he had also threatened the female that he would kill her and her family. The boyfriend was arrested and taken into custody for domestic violence.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 21 at 9:10 a.m., a fight was reported at a residence in the 800 block of E. Lemon and officers were requested to respond. Officers arrived and found a male at the location who had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
