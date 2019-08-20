Opening on Monrovia Planning Commission; Return of the Soap Box Derby; Composting; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ If you'd like to be on the Monrovia Planning Commission, now may be your opportunity. Planning Commissioner Coulter Winn recently announced he will resign to resume his professional architectural career with Disney. If you are interested you will need to submit an application by 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26. For questions, contact the City Clerk's Office at 932-5505. More detail: https://is.gd/4LFlev
~ The popular soap box derby is returning to Monrovia to raise funds for Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills. The event will take place in Old Town Monrovia on Sept. 7, and is sponsored by Monrovia Old Town Derby, LLC. Details here: http://monroviaoldtownderby.com/
~ A free composting workshop will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 to 11 a.m. at Mountainside Communion Church (Magnolia and Colorado). Topics: What you can and can't compost, different types of compost methods, and all about the community compost program.
~ Last week Congresswoman Napolitano visited Oak Crest Institute of Science to congratulate the team on their recent grant award of $748,000 for the i6 Challenge program, under the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Regional Innovation Strategies Program.
~ The curb and gutter, sidewalk access ramps, and the sidewalk itself have been replaced in front of Monrovia High. The city plans to coordinate with the school district on landscape improvements to the school. Chi writes, "We are committed to our policy of 2-for-1 replacement of all trees that we remove."
- Brad Haugaard
