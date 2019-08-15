News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Tailgate Stolen from Truck; Lying Drunk in Middle of Road; Women Arrested in Domestic Violence Incidents; Firearm Taken from Unlocked Car; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 407 service events, resulting in 75 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 11:13 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when they observed two subjects loitering in Station Square Park after closing hours. They contacted the subjects, and the investigation revealed they were both parolees and both were found to be in possession of controlled substances. Both subjects were arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 9 at 7:26 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower regarding two vehicles that collided. One driver complained of neck pain and was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department. The driver at fault was issued a citation for a vehicle code violation.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 9 at 8:04 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers arrived and completed a traffic collision investigation. One subject complained of pain and was treated by Monrovia Fire Department paramedics. The party at fault was cited for a vehicle code violation.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 8:17 p.m., officers patrolling on bicycles saw a subject loitering in the 100 block of W. Palm. They made contact with him and found he was extremely intoxicated. A computer check revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the 500 block of Scenic. A caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a parked car and then drove around the corner and parked in the middle of the street. Officers arrived and found the driver attempting to notify the owner of the parked car about the accident. He appeared intoxicated and, after a DUI investigation was conducted, was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 2:50 a.m., officers were on patrol near the 100 block of Duarte and saw a female loitering near the doors of a closed business. They stopped to see if she needed any help. An investigation revealed she was wanted by the Monrovia Police Department for burglary. She was arrested for the want and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 10 at 11:37 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Colorado and Primrose. Officers and paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department responded and found a passenger had a cut on their forehead. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor visible injuries and complaint of pain. The driver found at fault was issued a traffic citation for the violation.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 10 at 12:15 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had just collided into one another in the intersection of Primrose and Oaks. One of the drivers was complaining of pain from her seatbelt and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver who was found to have caused the collision was issued a citation for the vehicle code violation.
Theft
August 10 at 1:53 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Primrose walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen the tailgate off his truck sometime overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
August 10 at 7:30 p.m., a resident reported the tailgate off his truck had been stolen sometime overnight. The vehicle was parked in the 500 block of E. Walnut. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 10:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a citizen regarding a male subject lying in the middle of the street near the intersection of Foothill and Magnolia. The subject was located and found to be intoxicated, and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
August 10 at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Foothill regarding a family disturbance. The investigation revealed a male subject went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and got into an argument with her. He pushed her to the ground and then broke the back window of her vehicle. Officers checked the area, but did not locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 11:51 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Kirkwood. A male subject was in front of the residence and appeared to be intoxicated. He identified himself, and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 1:07 a.m., police dispatch was contacted by Arcadia Methodist Hospital regarding a patient with an injury to her finger, who was possibly involved in a domestic dispute. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. Both the female and her husband were interviewed, and officers determined the female subject was the primary aggressor in the incident. After she was released from the hospital, she was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 2:47 a.m., an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Duarte and Magnolia when he saw a male subject lying on the curb. The officer made contact with the subject to see if he needed assistance and found him to be intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 2:51 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 200 block of E. Pomona and saw a subject slumped over on the sidewalk. The officer stopped to check on the subject and found him to be intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Theft of a Firearm From a Vehicle
August 11 at 8:22 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a theft of a firearm. A security guard left his loaded firearm in the unlocked glovebox of his vehicle. He said the windows were down and the doors to the vehicle were unlocked. He was on patrol in the area throughout the night and noticed the firearm and his backpack were missing later in the morning. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 10:34 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Further investigation revealed the bicyclist was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 11:07 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the 800 block of W. Foothill. A vehicle struck a parked car and the driver was displaying symptoms of being intoxicated. Officers conducted a DUI investigation and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. She was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 1:59 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject loitering in the area. They made contact with him and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 7:28 a.m., loss prevention officers from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain saw a male subject exit the store without paying for merchandise. Officers responded to the area and located the subject near the business. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the theft charges.
Vehicle Burglary
August 12 at 9:06 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Walnut regarding a vehicle burglary. The investigation revealed the suspect used a device that clones vehicle key fobs to enter several vehicles in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Public Assist
August 12 at 9:53 p.m., officers assisted the Monrovia Fire Department and the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department air unit in locating a lost hiker who had wandered 1.5 miles off trail in Canyon Park. The subject was in contact with a friend on his cell phone and was eventually located and evacuated.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 12:38 a.m., officers were on patrol near the intersection of Myrtle and Cypress when they saw a subject they recognized from previous encounters. A computer check showed the subject had a felony warrant from the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department. Officers contacted the subject and arrested him for the warrant. The subject was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 2:50 a.m., officers were on patrol near the intersection of Kardashian and Goldring, where they saw a subject loitering near a closed business. They made contact with the subject and further investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Vandalism
August 14 at 6:46 a.m., a resident reported his vehicle had been damaged overnight while parked in the 200 block of E. Palm. Officers responded, and found the victim’s windshield on his vehicle had been broken. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 14 at 6:55 a.m., a driver was exiting a parking structure in the 200 block of W. Pomona and collided with another vehicle traveling on the street. Officers responded to the location. One of the passengers complained of pain and was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 7:53 a.m., a caller reported his wife had hit him at their residence in the 800 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and the wife admitted to hitting her husband. The caller then told officers he did not desire any prosecution against his wife. The wife was arrested and taken into custody for domestic violence.
Grand Theft Auto
August 14 at 11:24 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 700 block of W. Chestnut. The keys had been left inside the vehicle, and the vehicle was taken sometime during the night. Later that day, the vehicle was recovered by Pasadena Police Department. This investigation is continuing.
