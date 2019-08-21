News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Newcomers Group Invites Local Women
On Sept. 4, at 10 a.m., Newcomers and Friends of SGV's "meet-and-greet" coffee will be held in Jordan Hall at Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 West Duarte Road, in Arcadia. Free tickets here: https://is.gd/wtKH5C
This general meeting is a great way to meet the members of Newcomers and Friends and learn about the club's activities.
Newcomers and Friends' mostly-daytime, weekday activities include a Book Club, Bridge, Crafters, Day Trips, Games (Bunco, Rummikub, etc.), Golf, Hiking, Happy Hour, Lunch Bunch, Mah Jongg, Movies, Pinochle, and Wine Tasting.
Newcomers and Friends is a friendly, caring group of women of diverse ages. This group currently has 136 members of various backgrounds and has existed since 1965. You can choose to be as actively involved as you like, based on your time and interests.
For more about Newcomers and Friends of San Gabriel Valley, email at sgvnewcomers@gmail.com or visit online at www.sgvnewcomers.com
Source: press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 8/21/2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment