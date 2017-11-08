News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Original Celtic Woman Chloë Agnew in Concert at St. Luke
"Ireland's Celtic Songbird," Chloë Agnew, a founding member of Celtic Women, will join special guest Dermot Kiernan to present Chloë's Christmas, a holiday concert, on Friday, Dec. 1, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monrovia. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert may be ordered at ticketleap.com for $20 plus $2 handling.
Chloë Agnew appeared in the PBS special Celtic Woman at fourteen and the US response led to a debut album that remained on the Billboard World Music Chart for 81 weeks. The group's next two albums went on to hold the top three positions on the chart. Agnew was named 2012 Female Vocalist of the Year at the Irish Music Awards. The following year, she moved to Los Angeles to launch a solo career. She has toured internationally with some of America's most distinguished orchestras.
Dermot Kiernan has toured extensively with Dublin's Pro Cathedral and Christchurch Cathedral Choirs, appearing as a soloist for their recordings and concerts worldwide. In 2009, he joined The Celtic Woman Aontas Choir and toured with it across the globe. He was later named its choir leader/director. Now based in Los Angeles, he performs, directs and teaches across the country.
- Brad Haugaard
