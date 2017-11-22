News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Three-Car Smash-Up; She Breaks a Water Main and Drives Off; Roll-Over Crash at Mayflower and Lime; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 16-19. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 16 at 10:54 a.m., an elderly female driver was pulling out of a parking lot onto eastbound Huntington and failed to yield to traffic coming off the 210 Freeway offramp. She collided into three vehicles. She complained of pain to her shoulder from her seat belt. A DMV re-examination form was completed for the driver.
Vehicle Burglary
November 16 at 6:29 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. The victim’s car had been parked in the parking structure for two days. When he returned to his vehicle, he discovered the window had been broken and electronic items that had been left in the vehicle were missing. The investigation is ongoing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
November 17 at 1:41 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of W. Chestnut. The vehicle was parked in a red zone for several days with a flat tire and it had paper plates on it. Officers responded and conducted a computer check of the VIN number, which revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of San Dimas. The vehicle was recovered.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 4:35 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The suspect entered the store, took a circular saw from a display and walked out of the store without paying for it. He was detained by loss prevention personnel. A private person's arrest was completed and the suspect was taken into custody for the theft.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 8:07 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting incident in progress. The suspect fled and ran through the parking lot. An officer arrived and the suspect was detained on Huntington. A computer check of the suspect revealed an outstanding warrant. The suspect was arrested for shoplifting and the warrant.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 18 at 11:31 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The female suspect parked her vehicle in the rear lot of a business. Another driver double parked behind the suspect’s vehicle. As the suspect was backing out and was trying not to hit the vehicle that blocked her in, she ended up colliding into the building, striking a water main. Water started shooting out into the parking lot. The suspect then fled the scene in her vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Witnesses obtained a license plate number from the vehicle. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was called to assist in locating the registered owner at their residence, however, they were unable to locate the owner at the location. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 18 at 1:29 p.m., a traffic collision involving injuries was reported at Mayflower and Lime. A driver was traveling west on Lime, stopped at the stop sign at Mayflower and entered the intersection, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. The vehicle collided into another vehicle and rolled over in the intersection. Three subjects involved were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for minor to moderate injuries.
Vehicle Burglary
November 18 at 5:49 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1200 block of N. Canyon. The victim parked their vehicle and went hiking in Canyon Park. When they returned approximately four hours later, they found their wallet containing credit cards and cash had been taken from their car. The victim's credit card was used at a business in Monrovia and then in Pasadena. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
November 18 at 10:59 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Walnut for vehicle code violations. After investigation, the passenger was arrested for warrants and the driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 2:06 a.m., an officer stopped a subject riding a bike without lighting equipment during darkness. After further investigation, the rider was cited in the field for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 2:43 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations in the area of California and Euclid. The driver was found to be too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The vehicle was stored.
