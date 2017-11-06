News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Old Monrovia Train Station Taking Shape


Some nice pictures from Gem City Images showing improvements at the old Monrovia train station. https://goo.gl/y6d1M9

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)