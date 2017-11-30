Monrovia Police: Did Car Accelerate On Its Own, Causing Crash? Hoodie Suspects Escape; Etc.

Link to Blogger
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 27-29. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 362 service events, resulting in 64 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
November 27 at 6:44 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of Lincoln. The victim parked the vehicle in their complex carport. When they returned to the vehicle, they found the rear driver-side door ajar and the trunk open. There were no signs of forced entry. A watch was taken from the glove box. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 27 at 12:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Parkrose regarding a burglary. The resident’s son found the front door ajar and contacted police. It appears the suspect attempted to break the sliding glass door, but did not succeed. The suspect then kicked in a rear door to gain entry. The home was ransacked, so the resident was unable to determine what was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 12:16 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting a man down in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Officers responded to the location and found a male adult subject lying on the ground. The subject was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself and he was arrested for public intoxication. He was held for a sobering period.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
November 28 at 10:33 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck Road. The business was contacted by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department because they had impounded the vehicle as abandoned. It is unknown how the vehicle was taken off the lot. The vehicle was recovered and the investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 28 at 2:03 p.m., a driver turned into a driveway in the 300 block of W. Duarte Road to turn around, and as he was turning in, accelerated through a brick wall onto the property. The driver complained of pain. He stated that the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, had accelerated on its own through the wall. A parked vehicle on the other side of the wall sustained minor damage.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 29 at 12:16 a.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a man down in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Officers responded to the location and contacted a male adult who was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested for public intoxication. He was held for detoxification.
Attempt Burglary
November 29 at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Greystone on the report of an alarm activation. They arrived at the location and saw the screens had been taken off the rear windows and someone had tampered with the rear door. It did not appear the suspects were able to gain entry. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
November 29 at 11:10 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Cherry called police and reported that two male suspects attempted to enter her home through a window. They were described as male adults wearing hoodies. They did not make entry and fled in a dark, possibly green, vehicle. Officers responded and searched the area, but were not able to locate the vehicle or suspects. The investigation is continuing.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 362 service events, resulting in 64 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
November 27 at 6:44 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of Lincoln. The victim parked the vehicle in their complex carport. When they returned to the vehicle, they found the rear driver-side door ajar and the trunk open. There were no signs of forced entry. A watch was taken from the glove box. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 27 at 12:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Parkrose regarding a burglary. The resident’s son found the front door ajar and contacted police. It appears the suspect attempted to break the sliding glass door, but did not succeed. The suspect then kicked in a rear door to gain entry. The home was ransacked, so the resident was unable to determine what was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 12:16 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting a man down in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Officers responded to the location and found a male adult subject lying on the ground. The subject was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself and he was arrested for public intoxication. He was held for a sobering period.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
November 28 at 10:33 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck Road. The business was contacted by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department because they had impounded the vehicle as abandoned. It is unknown how the vehicle was taken off the lot. The vehicle was recovered and the investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 28 at 2:03 p.m., a driver turned into a driveway in the 300 block of W. Duarte Road to turn around, and as he was turning in, accelerated through a brick wall onto the property. The driver complained of pain. He stated that the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, had accelerated on its own through the wall. A parked vehicle on the other side of the wall sustained minor damage.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 29 at 12:16 a.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a man down in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Officers responded to the location and contacted a male adult who was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested for public intoxication. He was held for detoxification.
Attempt Burglary
November 29 at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Greystone on the report of an alarm activation. They arrived at the location and saw the screens had been taken off the rear windows and someone had tampered with the rear door. It did not appear the suspects were able to gain entry. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
November 29 at 11:10 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Cherry called police and reported that two male suspects attempted to enter her home through a window. They were described as male adults wearing hoodies. They did not make entry and fled in a dark, possibly green, vehicle. Officers responded and searched the area, but were not able to locate the vehicle or suspects. The investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment